Flood like situation in Dibrugarh leaves people in distress

Dibrugarh, Jul 19: The people of Dibrugarh are facing a harrowing time due to the artificial floods. Despite the absence of rainfall, the water level in the Naliapool area suddenly started rising on Thursday afternoon amid the scorching sun.

A severe flood in the district has created panic among the people as water started entering the house again.

Due to the flood, the National Highway has been closed. Electricity in the area has been cut off since yesterday.

According to information received, due to the rising water level, the district administration and Municipal Corporation started digging the National Highway Road to remove the excess water.

Earlier this month, Dibrugarh was faced with a severe flood, and this recent incident has stunned the people as the reason behind the artificial flooding is not yet known.



