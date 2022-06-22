Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Guwahati, June 22: The destruction fabricated by flood in Assam has compelled Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to cancel 4 four more trains. Viewing the large scale agitations leading to damage to railway property including burning of train amid Agnipath protest in Bihar, and damages caused to the railway tracks NFR is obliged to halt its service of the following trains:

1. 15658 ( Kamakhya-Delhi) Brahmaputra mail

2. 05504(Mairabari-Guwahati) passenger special

3. 07530 (Silghat town –Guwahati)

4. DEMU special of June 22

5. 15621(Kamakhya-Anand Vihar) of June 23

After the pronouncement of cancellation of the above mentioned trains NF railway has decided to run a one way special train from Guwahati to Ledo .

The special train that runs via Chaparmukh Jn, lumding Jn, furcating Jn, simaluguri Jn, tinsukia Jn and makum Jn has left the station at 23:30 hours on June 21 and reached Ledo at 13:25 hours on June 22.

Special train to clear stranded passengers pic.twitter.com/31gZrwr6cF — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) June 21, 2022



