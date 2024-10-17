Flights resume at Rupsi Airport, reviving Dhubri’s links to Kolkata & Guwahati

Dhubri, Oct 17: In a boost to regional connectivity and in response to the long-standing demands of the people of Dhubri, flight operations from Rupsi Airport to Kolkata and Guwahati resumed on Thursday after nearly a year of pause. The services had been suspended since November 7, 2023, when the previous operator, Fly Big, abruptly discontinued flights.

The restart of this crucial air route was formally inaugurated by Cabinet Minister of Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, and Soil Conservation, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, who lit a ceremonial lamp at the airport.

The officer-in-charge of Rupsi Airport, Sandeep Patil announced that the flights, operated by Alliance Air under the UDAN scheme, will initially run three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. These flights will operate between Guwahati and Kolkata, with a stop at Rupsi, serving as a vital link for students, businessmen, and patients seeking faster transportation from western Assam.

"The resumption of flight services will greatly benefit students, business professionals, and patients who frequently need to travel to Kolkata or Guwahati for various purposes," said Patil, highlighting the importance of air connectivity for the region. He further highlighted the staff strength at Rupsi Airport, stating almost 150 personnel, including Assam Police Personnel and 12 employees from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), are currently managing operations.

The new service will utilise a 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, offering a modern and efficient mode of transport for passengers. Patil also mentioned that after October this year, the flights will likely increase to five days a week, further enhancing connectivity.

Originally built during the British era, Rupsi Airport, underwent a ₹100 crore refurbishment under the UDAN-2 and UDAN-4 schemes. Since its reopening on May 8, 2021, the airport had seen growing demand from the public. The resumption of flights through Alliance Air is expected to not only ease travel but also give a significant boost to the local economy.

Passengers and locals alike have expressed their enthusiasm for the renewed services, which promise to enhance communication and mobility for the people of western Assam.