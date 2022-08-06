84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years

By Staff Correspondent
Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years
Source: Jet Photos 

Silchar, Aug 6: In a major development, flight services between Silchar and Imphal is all set to resume under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN after a long gap of 10 years .

According to Silchar airport sources, Alliance air will operate flight services from October 30. The flight will operate on a daily routine, airport sources said.



Staff Correspondent


