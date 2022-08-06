Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years

Silchar, Aug 6: In a major development, flight services between Silchar and Imphal is all set to resume under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN after a long gap of 10 years .

According to Silchar airport sources, Alliance air will operate flight services from October 30. The flight will operate on a daily routine, airport sources said.





The much awaited #Silchar - #Imphal flight connectivity is getting resumed w.e.f 30.10.2022, after a long break of more than 10 years. We welcome @allianceair once again at #IXS. The Flt no. 9I 743/742 will operate daily & the STA/STD is 1305/1330 hrs.#RCS #UDAN #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/qRKFdjKc88 — Silchar Airport (@AAIIXSAirport) August 5, 2022



