Flagged off by PM Modi, Amrit Bharat Express rolls out from Dibrugarh to Lucknow

Jorhat, Jan 18: The Amrit Bharat Express made its maiden journey from Dibrugarh on Sunday following its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major boost to long-distance rail connectivity from Upper Assam.

Introduced with the objective of ensuring faster and improved rail services, the state-of-the-art Amrit Bharat Express was virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister from Kaliabor.

Soon after the inauguration, the train commenced its journey from Dibrugarh. The service will operate between Dibrugarh and Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The launch is being seen as a significant milestone for enhancing rail travel options for passengers from Assam and the Northeast.

Speaking at the inaugural programme held at Banipur railway station in Dibrugarh, Minister of Power Prasanta Phukan described the launch as a historic moment for the city.

“Today is a historic day for Dibrugarh. The Amrit Bharat Express has begun its journey from Banipur railway station. The train is equipped with modern facilities, including CCTV cameras. If it departs from Dibrugarh at 9 pm, passengers will reach Guwahati by 6 am,” Phukan said.

Phukan further added that travelling on the Amrit Bharat Express would offer comfort similar to night-bus journeys and urged passengers to cooperate to maintain the train’s smooth operation.

The event was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and senior railway officials.

Highlighting the train’s long-distance reach, Teli said, “The train will cover nearly 3,000 kilometres in about 24 hours. All coaches are sleeper class, and the fare will be similar to other trains, as informed by the Railways."

The Amrit Bharat Express, a new addition to Indian Railways, was also ceremonially welcomed at Moran Hat railway station, where conch shells were blown to mark its arrival, adding a festive touch to the historic launch.