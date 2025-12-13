Fixing scandal rocks Assam cricket; four players suspended, FIR lodged

Guwahati, Dec 13: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has suspended four players, who have represented Assam at various stages, with immediate effect for involvement in corrupt practices and attempting to influence and instigate some of the current state team players.

The four players, namely Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri, are accused of trying to influence players who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8.

“After the allegations came to light, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport," said Sanatan Das, the ACA secretary.

The ACA also lodged an FIR at the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the said four players on Friday.

Accordingly, during the suspension period, the players are barred from taking part in any state-level tournament or match conducted under the Assam Cricket Association, district units or affiliated clubs, besides participating in any cricket-related activity, including officiating as match referee, coach, umpire etc.

The suspension will continue until the final outcome of the investigation and/or any further decision of the Association," the release said.

The Assam Cricket Association also directed all district associations to ensure strict compliance with this order and to inform clubs and cricket academies under their jurisdiction of the necessary action.

In the release, the association also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and spirit of the sport and will continue to uphold the highest standards of transparency, discipline and ethical conduct.

