‘Fix bottlenecks, work together’: Silchar MP Suklabaidya to govt teams

Silchar, July 12: In a call for cohesive governance and citizen-centric service delivery, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya has urged upon government officials, elected representatives, and field functionaries to “work as a team, resolve bottlenecks, and ensure timely and quality implementation of schemes”.

He made this appeal while chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the conference hall of the Cachar DC’s office on Thursday.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome, Nihar Ranjan Das and Misbahul Islam Laskar, along with district commissioner Mridul Yadav, Zila Parishad CEO Pranab Kumar Bora, DISHA members, panchayat and municipal corporation representatives, and senior officials.

Suklabaidya reviewed the Action Taken Report from the previous DISHA meeting, expressing satisfaction with the overall progress. However, he emphasised the importance of sustaining momentum, addressing delays, and ensuring that development translates into tangible outcomes for the people.

Further, Suklabaidya directed PWD engineers to expedite ongoing works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), ensuring that all unconnected habitations receive durable road connectivity. Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, he underlined the importance of achieving universal access to safe drinking water with strict quality control in execution.

“Development is not just about figures on paper, it is about real change on the ground. Every scheme, every rupee must translate into visible, lasting benefits for our people. Only through team work, urgency, and accountability can we ensure that no citizen is left behind. Every rupee spent under government schemes must create real impact. It is only through dedication, team work, and a strong sense of duty that we can ensure holistic development and reach the last mile,” Suklabaidya maintained.

He further instructed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited NHIDCL and departments concerned to fast-track repair of roads affected by the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) pipeline work, Jal Jeevan Mission activities, and PWD construction, emphasising that smooth connectivity is critical for efficient public service delivery.

In his address, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha commended the pace of development in Cachar but called for enhanced focus on education from Anganwadi centres, as well as on women and child welfare schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Nijut Moina. He emphasised the need for transparency, accountability, and greater outreach to ensure that citizens fully understand and access the benefits they are entitled to.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty echoed similar sentiments and appreciated the administration’s proactive approach. He laid stress on the need to eliminate procedural delays, maintain equal focus on urban and rural development, and improve civic amenities, particularly in municipal areas. He also urged upon panchayat and municipal corporation representatives to actively assist in monitoring and implementation of the schemes.