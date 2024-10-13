Five-yr-old boy goes missing in Margherita, search ongoing for 24 hrs

Margherita, Oct 13: The disappearance of a five-year-old boy from Margherita in Tinsukia district during Durga Puja festivities has raised alarm in the community of the area.

The incident occurred on October 11 at around 9 am when the child was playing near his home, located near the Old Ramakrishna Vidyapith School playground.

After extensive search efforts initiated by the child’s family didn’t yield any result, the family registered an official missing person complaint with the local police on Saturday.

In response, the police have launched a search operation to find the missing child; however, as of now, no leads have emerged regarding his whereabouts.

The child’s family has urged the public to report any information to the nearby police station to aid in the search efforts.

Speaking to reporters, the child’s mother recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “I left him at home for a few minutes while I attended to some work. When I returned, I searched everywhere for him. He often plays hide and seek when I come back, but this time, I couldn’t find him anywhere. I immediately informed my neighbours and began searching the area.”

The mother also mentioned that at the time of the boy disappearance, her bedridden mother was at home but didn’t notice anything unusual or hear any commotion.

As the search continues, the community remains on high alert, hoping for a swift and safe resolution to this distressing situation.