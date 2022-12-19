Five youths arrested for performing bike stunts in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Dec 19: The Hailakandi police on Monday arrested five stunt bikers from various places of Hailakandi district.

"Stunt men apprehended by Hailakandi police. No stunting will be tolerated on roads", Hailakandi's superintendent of police Nabneet Mahanta commented to media.

The arrested stuntmen were identified as Nur Amin Laskar of Bahadurpur part I, Abdur Rahman Laskar of Narayanpur part III, Fakrul Islam Laskar of Cheapty Brajapur village, Abdul Aziz and Ekbal Hussain Mazumdar of Hailakandi.



This comes just a few days after Special Director General of Police of Assam GP Singh warned people of strict action against those displaying stunts on social media platforms. He further asked people to inform police immediately as soon as they see someone performing stunts.

" People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on Social Media platforms may also be brought to notice of Assam Police," Singh wrote on Twitter.