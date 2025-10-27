Five years on, Assam's Mazirgaon’s ‘model village’ still thirsty for clean water

Palasbari, Oct 27: Despite being officially declared as a ‘model village’ in the Azara revenue circle under the Assam Adarsha Gaon Yojana, the residents of Mazirgaon continue to grapple with a severe shortage of clean drinking water – a basic necessity that is still out of reach for them.

The residents of Mazirgaon model village under the Mazirgaon Gaon Panchayat have alleged that the government’s ‘model village’ tag exists only on paper. Almost five years after the ‘model village’ announcement, the promises of holistic development remain unfulfilled, with the supply of potable water emerging as the most pressing issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the State government had decided to select two villages from each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) for comprehensive development under the Assam Adarsha Gaon Yojana. On November 4, 2020, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita had declared Mazirgaon as a ‘model village’ during a public meeting in the Mazirgaon Gaon Panchayat area. At the time, the MLA had appealed to the local residents to cooperate in effectively utilising a Rs 6 crore government grant to make Mazirgaon a true model for the State and beyond.

However, nearly five years later, the villagers still await even basic amenities. Sources said that although a public health engineering department scheme – Mazirgaon Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – exists to supply drinking water, large parts of the village, including Thakuriapara, Rajapara, and Gosaipara, remain deprived of it.

Local residents have urged upon the authorities to take urgent action to ensure a regular supply of safe drinking water, emphasising that a ‘model village’ without basic facilities defeats the very purpose of the government’s flagship scheme.