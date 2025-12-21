Five years after Rs 2 cr sanction, Sivasagar Natya Mandir still awaits opening

Sivasagar, Dec 21: A large section of residents here has expressed serious concern over the continued non-opening of the renovated Sivasagar Natya Mandir, for the repair of which the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 2 crore nearly five years ago.

The Sivasagar Natya Mandir was established in 1899 on land donated by Radhika Rasad Baruah and Bhavani Baruah. Since then, it has served as a hub of cultural activities in the town, hosting regular theatrical performances.

During the 1980s, Seuj Konwar Porag Chaliha, then principal of Sivasagar College, led efforts to reconstruct the Natya Mandir.

The Natya Mandir Reconstruction Committee, headed by Saurov Chaliha, carried out the recent repair work through a Guwahati-based firm. Sources claimed that the wooden stage had to be dismantled after completion due to termite infestation and reconstructed again at a high cost.

Professor Sonaram Baruah, former principal of Sibsagar Girls’ College, told the media that it was surprising the repair work had taken such a long time, depriving young people of the town of a platform to showcase their talents.

Echoing similar views, Professor Kartick Dutta, former principal of Sivasagar Commerce College, said a public institution reconstructed with government funds should have been opened immediately after completion.

Advocate Diganta Mangal Neog and Sadikur Rahman, both members of the Natya Mandir Managing Committee, told this correspondent that the repair work had been completed about a year ago. However, as a date has not yet been given by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the inauguration, the ceremonial opening has not taken place. They added that the Natya Mandir is likely to be opened later this month.

Ananda Mohan Sharma, a reputed contractor, said he had supplied sand free of cost during the construction of the modern theatre under the leadership of Porag Chaliha. He alleged that the present committee had overlooked the contributions of many such individuals.

Some residents, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that the Natya Mandir has now become almost a private space, with little public awareness of its functioning, contrary to the inclusive vision once envisaged by Porag Chaliha.