Five ULFA-I cadres surrender ahead of I-Day; families heave sigh of relief

Sivasagar/Sadiya, August 7: Ahead of Independence Day, five cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

According to Charaideo Superintendent of Police Surajit Singh Paneswar, four cadres — Dipjyoti Saikia alias Bhargav Asom from West Karbi Anglong, Antony Moran from Kordoiguri in Tinsukia, Parag Jyoti Chetia alias Pranab Asom from Tenga Pukhuri and Janardan Gogoi alias Jeet Asom from Sadiya— laid down arms on August 5.

“Three of them walked for two to three days to reach the Indian border and surrendered to the Assam Rifles. We took them into custody on Wednesday evening. They are currently exhausted, and we plan to speak to them either today or tomorrow,” SP Paneswar said, on August 6.

While Bhargav and Pranab reportedly joined ULFA-I in 2022, Antony became a member in 2023, the SP said.

“Till now, we haven’t received custody of Jeet Asom and we’ll apprise the press about it in the due course of time,” added SP Paneswar.

According to local sources, another cadre, identified as Chunoo Gogoi alias Kalyan Asom (28) from Sadiya, also surrendered before the Assam Rifles along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland. Chunoo is reportedly in the custody of Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

Following the surrender, their families expressed immense relief and gratitude.

"I don’t know if I’m happy or sad. Now that we know he’s back, I just want him near me. These three years have been very difficult for us. He had visited me on August 15 and Republic Day in the past," said Chenimai Gogoi, Chunoo’s mother.

Sukhonti Gogoi, Janardan’s mother, also welcomed the development with hope. “Last month, I had appealed to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah through the media to ensure my son’s safe return. His surrender has brought immense joy.”

She further shared that she had spoken to her son via video call after learning he was being held at the Intelligence Branch police station in Sivasagar. “I thank Paresh Baruah for understanding a mother’s heart,” she added.

Meanwhile, with Independence Day around the corner, security forces have intensified their vigilance across Assam and stepped up action against ULFA-I’s overground networks.

On July 31, Assam Police arrested Pranab Jyoti Chetia, General Secretary of Jatiya Dal Assam, from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, over suspected links with the banned outfit.

Following the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka confirmed that two to four more individuals suspected of being ULFA-I linkmen were picked up from different parts of the state in recent days.

The crackdown follows last year’s foiled bombing attempts, when ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting IEDs at over 20 locations across Assam, including eight sites in Guwahati, on Independence Day 2024.