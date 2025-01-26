Five Padma awardees from Assam bring laurels to state

New Delhi, Jan 26: Sattriya exponent Jatin Goswami has been awarded Padma Bhushan while Joynacharan Bathari, Gita Upadhyay, Anil Kumar Boro, and Reba Kanta Mahanta are among Padma Shri awardees from Assam announced on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

Goswami has been honoured for his contributions to the field of Art. Similarly, Bathari and Mahanta have been awarded in the category of Art, and Upadhyay and Boro in the literature and education category.

Apart from them, seven others from the Northeast are also in the list of Padma Shri awardees.

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh has been honoured for Social Work, Naren Gurung from Sikkim for Art, L Hangthing from Nagaland for Others (Agriculture), Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi from Manipur for Art, while Renthlei Lalrawna from Mizoram, David R Syiemlieh from Meghalaya, and Arunoday Saha from Tripura for Literature and Education.

Padma awards, among the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories-Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March and April every year

- A Correspondent