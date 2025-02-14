Five missing students from Dhemaji rescued in Silchar

Cachar, Feb 14: Cachar police on Friday rescued five students who had gone missing from Dhemaji district.

According to the police, the matter was reported on Thursday, prompting a swift investigation that led to the boys being rescued from the Silchar Railway Station in the Tarapur area.

Additionally, the boys, studying in IX, had planned to visit Aizawl in Mizoram without informing their parents. They boarded the Guwahati-Rangia train and then travelled from Rangia to Silchar.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta mentioned, “I have spoken to the boys, who are gradually revealing their reasons for fleeing from home without informing their parents or school authorities. Given our interstate borders and international borders, the matter is of serious concern in terms of security. While they have mentioned their intent to go to Mizoram, we are working to gather further details.”

Mahatta also informed that the students have been sent to Guwahati for further inquiry, after which a police team from Dhemaji will escort them back home.

Meanwhile, Dhemaji SP Hitesh Chandra Roy stated, “There might have been some agenda, or the students could have been under pressure due to their ucoming examinations next week, which needs to be investigated.”