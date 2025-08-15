Five ministers, one state: Assam's path to growth on Independence Day

Guwahati: The 79th Independence Day was marked by vibrant celebrations across Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and four cabinet ministers highlighting the state’s achievements and future plans.

At the central function in Khanapara in Guwahati, the Chief Minister announced a 60% drop in the overall crime rate over the last three years, with crimes per lakh population falling from 349 in 2020 to 139 in 2024 and dacoity cases dropping from 1,555 to just 14.

He also noted Assam’s economic surge, with the Gross State Domestic Product rising from Rs 4.09 lakh crore in 2020–21 to an estimated Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2025–26, and per capita income doubling to Rs 2.26 lakh. Highlighting peace efforts, he said over 11,000 militants from ULFA, NDFB, and other outfits had surrendered since 2021.

“Our vision is an insurgency-free Assam, where every young person chooses books over bullets and progress over conflict,” the Chief Minister stated.

In Jorhat, Agriculture minister Atul Bora projected a major boost in farm exports from Rs 4,000 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 10,000 crore by 2026–27.

“During my tenure, we have distributed 1,91,000 pieces of farming equipment, and over 21 lakh farmers have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Even during drought-like conditions, these schemes have provided crucial support. Assam’s farm exports have increased with tea, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and lemon leading the way,” Bora said.

At SP Parade Ground in Nalbari, PHED minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stressed the importance of protecting indigenous culture.

“Evictions aimed at safeguarding the rights of indigenous people must be firm. Wherever there are threats to our culture, action will be taken to protect and strengthen it. Under our government, eviction drives will continue regardless of political opposition,” he said, while also highlighting ongoing development schemes in the district.

At Kachari Maidan in Biswanath Chariali, Education minister Ranoj Pegu honoured freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah and detailed major upcoming projects.

“Biswanath played a pivotal role in India’s Independence through the sacrifice of Kanaklata Baruah. Today, the four-lane highway here has transformed connectivity with Guwahati, reducing travel time significantly. Soon, a world-class university will be established in her memory, alongside a new medical college and engineering college. These institutions will be the foundation for the district’s future growth,” Pegu said.

In Morigaon, Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika promoted the ‘vocal for local’ and ‘local for global’ vision. He announced plans for Orunodoi 3.0, a bridge over the Brahmaputra, a four-lane highway to Bhutan, and improved healthcare infrastructure, including a cancer hospital in Diphu and a new medical college in Morigaon.

“With a medical college coming up in Morigaon and a cancer hospital planned for Diphu, advanced treatment will be available. We won’t have to travel to Guwahati for advanced treatment,” he said.