Assam

Five members of same family die in Karimganj landslide 

By Correspondent
Hailakandi, June 19: Five members of the same family died when a landslide buried their house in Karimganj district last night. The incident occurred at 12:30 AM during incessant rain in the Tajurtal area of Anglarbazar, approximately 26 km from Karimganj town.

The deceased have been identified as Rahimun Nessa, aged 55; Sahida Khanam, aged 18; Jahida Khanam, (16); Hamida Khanam, (11); and Mehedi Hasan, (3). A team from the district administration arrived at the scene around 2:30 AM and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The entire village is in shock due to the tragic loss of five family members, including a minor.

The other family members, including a father and daughter, who were sleeping in another room, heard a loud sound of soil erosion. They immediately alerted the villagers and retrieved the bodies from under the soil and debris.

