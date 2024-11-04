Five indigenous Muslim groups form united forum in Sivasagar, float regional committee

Sivasagar, Nov 4: A united forum of five indigenous Muslim groups - Garia, Moria, Sayed, Desi, and Jalaha - was formed in a public meeting held recently at the Sanmilita Yuva Samaj's office in Namti Chariali.

Presided over by writer Samsul Barik, the meeting was attended by nearly 100 people from these communities. Educationist Assad Ullah delivered the welcome address while Anserudddin Borah spoke about the glorious tradition and heritage of the Muslims in Assam. Abu Hussein of the central committee said that the forum is apolitical and has been formed for the overall development of the Muslims.

A 41-member regional committee was formed in the meeting with Hyder Hussein as the president, Samsul Barik as the working president, and Farid Ali as the secretary.

The meeting, through a resolution, decided to compile a historical account of the indigenous Muslims living in the district since the days of the Ahom rule. The representatives of the five Muslim groups also resolved to carry out a democratic movement for their rights and privileges.

Sirajul Islam, Fijnur Ali, Sayed Zehirul Huda, Sehidur Rahman, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Musarul Haque, Touffique Ahmed, Farid Ali, Misbahuddin Ali, Rajibur Rahman, and Assad Ullah also addressed the gathering.

Entrepreneurship training: Meanwhile, a three-phase entrepreneurship development programme for 620 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, held at Sivasagar Commerce College, concluded on Saturday.

In the final phase of the training, 120 beneficiaries received training on agriculture, fishery, service sector, and various other subjects. Inaugurating the programme, Manoj Kumar Borthakur said that one must have the self-belief to stride on untreaded paths and establish oneself in life, no matter where he or she comes from.