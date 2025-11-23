Five held in Biswanath for possessing tiger bones, links to poaching under probe

Guwahati, Nov 23: Five persons have been detained after forest officials seized the bones of a Royal Bengal tiger during a joint operation in Simaluguri Baligaon village under Gohpur, within the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

The operation, carried out on Friday by combined forest and police teams, led to the recovery of the wildlife trophy from the possession of the accused, who have been identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu.

















Tiger bones recovered at Kaziranga National Park.





Forest officials said the detained individuals were attempting to sell the tiger bones and were allegedly in contact with persons previously involved in rhino poaching, raising concerns about an organised wildlife trafficking network operating in and around Kaziranga.

An in-depth investigation has been launched to trace their wider links and identify potential buyers.

“The detainees were attempting to sell the wild animal trophy and were in contact with individuals previously involved in rhino poaching,” the official said adding that an investigation is underway.

The seizure comes amid heightened vigilance in Kaziranga following a recent incident on October 15, when a suspected poacher was shot dead in an exchange of fire with forest guards inside the national park.

After receiving intelligence about the movement of armed poachers in the area, authorities had placed all anti-poaching camps on high alert and intensified patrols to block possible escape routes.

During one such patrol, a river team from the Burapahar Range detected suspicious movement near Maite Tapu after noticing a light source, prompting a swift security response.

Forest authorities have reiterated their commitment to zero tolerance against wildlife crimes and stressed that operations will continue to prevent illegal hunting and trafficking in the Kaziranga landscape.



With inputs from PTI