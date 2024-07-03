Five held for raping mentally challenged woman in Karimganj

Karimganj, Jul 3: Five youths have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a mentally challenged woman in Karimganj, Assam.

The incident took place on the night of July 1, when the victim, a woman with mental health issues, was reportedly wandering the streets in the Kayasthagram area under Nilambazar police station.



As per reports, the accused people forcibly took her into an autorickshaw and sexually assaulted her.



Upon receiving information about the crime, SP Partha Pratim Das ordered an immediate probe.



During the investigation, Additional SP Pratap Das and OC Nilambazar PS collected CCTV footage, resulting in the arrest of five accused on Tuesday evening.



The accused individuals have been identified as Fakhr Mia, Abdul Mastaq, Shamim Uddin, Riyaz Uddin, and Pranesh Sharma.

