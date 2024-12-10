Five held as police uncover alleged sex racket at salon in Tezpur's Ketekibari

Tezpur, Dec 10: Five individuals have been detained in connection with alleged illegal activities at a unisex salon in Ketekibari, Tezpur, following public outrage and police intervention.

The issue came to light when locals, while clearing a garbage dump along the highway near the Dhadhara Mission Hospital, discovered contraceptive materials and other objectionable items linked to the salon.

“The waste from the salon, including materials used for sexual purposes, was being dumped in public areas, posing serious health risks and exposing illegal operations,” a resident told The Assam Tribune.

Allegations soon emerged that the establishment, operating under the guise of a beauty business, was engaging in illegal sex trade during the day, exploiting young men and women.

Acting on complaints lodged by the Ketekibari Development Committee and concerned villagers, a search operation was conducted on Monday.

Five individuals allegedly involved in the illicit activities were apprehended and handed over to the authorities.

Officers from Tezpur Sadar and Kasarigaon Police Stations are currently questioning the detained suspects. Police have also pledged to summon the salon owners as part of the ongoing investigation.

Frustrated residents criticised local authorities for allowing such establishments to operate openly.

Officer-in-Charge Bhaskarjyoti Bezbaruah and Sujit Manta have assured strict action against those found guilty. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the alleged activities.

This incident has raised concerns over the regulation of businesses in the area and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such occurrences.