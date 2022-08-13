Five fake dentist chambers sealed by district administration in Karimganj

NILAMBAZAR, August 13: The Karimganj district administration has started an operation against fake dentists in Karimganj on the basis of allegations submitted by some of the dentists.

Five unregistered dental clinics were sealed by the District Administration in a special drive in Karimganj town. A team led by Additional district magistrate Bikram Chasa and joint director of health services, Dr Samsul Alam, sealed five private dental clinics for violations, including running without registration or proper documents.

ADC Bikram Chasa said. "We carried out the raid following an order of the Karimganj deputy commissioner after several complaints about illegal clinics in the town. Though we are yet to file FIRs against the clinics, we have submitted our reports to the DC. Further action will be taken according to the instructions of the deputy commissioner."

He said raids were carried out on three other private nursing homes in Karimganj on Friday and a lot of discrepancies were found. Papers have been seized and action will be taken after examining them, ADC Chasa added. He said the drive against illegal clinics will continue and no one will be allowed to function without proper registration. "Anyone found indulging in unlawful activity will be booked in the interest of public and patient care," he said.

The chambers of Sagar Dey, Z Islam, M H Laskar, A Rahman, R Ahmed, R Laskar has been sealed by the administration. Local people alleged that Dr Sagar Dey and Dr M H Laskar had been practicing since the last 30 years without any proper registration as "Munna Bhai MBBS".