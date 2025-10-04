Five decades of devotion: Silchar Gorkha community celebrate 53-year-old Durga Puja tradition

Silchar, Oct 4: In the heart of Jhalupara, within the premises of a 89-year-old Shiva temple built in 1936, the arrival of autumn brings with it a unique spiritual resonance.

The air fills with chants, the rhythmic beat of drums, and a deep sense of devotion. Here, Silchar’s Nepali (Gorkha) community comes together not just to celebrate Durga Puja, but to uphold a rich cultural and religious tradition that dates back to 1972.

For over five decades, this celebration has transcended its festive nature. It has become a sacred thread connecting generations of Gorkhas to their roots—carried forward with reverence, humility, and pride.

Over the nine days of Navaratri, rituals are performed with unwavering devotion, culminating in Kanya Puja on the ninth day, where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess Durga.

The ritual’s simplicity and sincerity reflect the community’s deep and enduring spiritual bond with the divine feminine.

Daulat Raj Gurung, a policeman by profession and the General Secretary of the Gorkha Dukkha Nivarak Samiti, Barak Valley, explains the uniqueness of the celebration:

“This is the only Durga Puja performed by the Gorkhas in Silchar. Earlier, animal sacrifice was part of the custom, but in keeping with government regulations, we have replaced it with offerings of fruits and vegetables. The sanctity of the tradition remains intact. We continue to offer bhog to Maa Durga on the first and ninth days—just as our elders did.”

The cultural vibrancy of this Puja finds its most vivid expression during Bada Dassa, the immersion procession.

As the idols are taken through the streets, the city comes alive with the resonant sounds of the Naumati Baja—a traditional ensemble of nine instruments brought specially for the occasion.

Clad in traditional attire, men, women, and children sing indigenous songs, their voices rising in unison with the music, echoing a heritage that lives on in every note.

What sets this Puja apart is the seamless blend of faith and identity. For the Gorkhas of Silchar, Durga Puja is not just a religious observance—it is a living expression of their cultural soul.

Through music, rituals, and community celebration, they continue to honour their ancestors and preserve a unique cultural identity in the heart of Barak Valley.