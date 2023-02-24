Five killed as vehicle hits tree in Tezpur

Tezpur, Feb 24: Sensation prevailed in Tezpur after five youths lost their lives in a tragic road mishap last night at around 2 AM at on NH 15 near Balipara meat supply area under Salonibari Police outpost near here.

The deceased were later identified as Akasdeep Borah (Balipukhuri Tiniali) Kesab Patangia son of Putul Patangia (Balipukhuri Tiniali) Keshab Patangia son Putul Patangia (Balipukhuri Tiniali), Dipen Borah son of Kukheswar Borah (Gatanga area) and Biswajit Saikia of Ranga Pukhuri par area near here.

The youth went to Bhalukpung last evening by a Maruti Swift Dzire car bearing Number- AS-12-R-2115. However, while returning at night their vehicle hit a road tree near Balipara which resulted to their death. On receiving the information police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to Kanaklata Civil Hospital here for autopsy and other legal, medical formalities.

