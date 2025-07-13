Five dead as Japanese Encephalitis & AES cases surge in Darrang

Mangaldai, July 13: The outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) remains critical in Darrang district as the number of lives claimed by these two vector-borne diseases rose to five.

Reports of new cases affecting people are also on the rise. Health department sources here confirmed the deaths of five affected persons, two in JE and three in AES. JE death cases, one each from Jaljali Block Primary Health Centre and Kharupetia BPHC area, have been recorded.

The three AES death cases reported were one each from Jaljali, Kharupetia and Pathorighat BPHC.

The Health department source informed of further detection of 18 JE positive cases, covering all the four BPHCs of the district till Thursday.

Jaljali recorded the maximum of seven cases whereas both Sipajhar BPHC and Pathorighat recorded four cases each. Kharupetia BPHC recorded the remaining three cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 AES cases have been reported in the district. Sipajhar BPHC has recorded the maximum of 13 cases, followed by seven in Jaljali, six in Pathorighat, and four in Kharupetia BPHC areas.

Papari Das, ADC, Darrang in-charge of the Health department told reporters that adopting preventive measures including fogging, and generating public awareness in the affected areas can curb its further spread.