Five days on, no trace of missing woman’s body in Sivsagar's Demow murder case

Sivasagar, March 23: Authorities are yet to recover the body of Bina Konwar Dehingia, who was allegedly murdered by her husband in Godhabeel village, Demow, Sivsagar.

Despite five days of extensive search operations by Demow police, in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), her body remains missing.

Konwar Dehingia, a mother of two, was reported missing on March 14. Local residents accused her husband, Basanta Dehingia, of murdering her and disposing of her body in the Demow river.

During interrogation, Basanta reportedly confessed to the crime, leading police to focus their search efforts in specific areas.

A police official, speaking to The Assam Tribune, detailed the challenges in locating the body.

“The river is vast and connects with multiple tributaries, making the search difficult. We have sought additional manpower, including deep divers and more boats, from neighbouring districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, public outrage over the case has intensified. On March 19, a large group of women staged a protest outside the Demow police station, demanding swift action.

Agitated demonstrators banged on the station gates and blocked National Highway 37 for five hours, insisting on urgent efforts to locate Konwar Dehingia.

Following discussions with local authorities, the protesters agreed to lift the blockade temporarily but set a deadline for authorities to find her—dead or alive. They warned of renewed agitation if their demands were not met.

Police officials maintain that their primary focus remains on recovering the body to ensure justice. “The accused is in police remand. He initially denied involvement but later confessed under sustained interrogation. Our priority now is to find the body and proceed with legal action,” a police official said.

The search operation continues, with authorities ramping up efforts amid growing pressure from the public.