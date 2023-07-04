Five cattle-laden pick up vans seized in Biswanath Chariali, 8 arrested

Biswanath Chariali, July 4: A cattle smuggling bid was foiled by the Behali police after five cattle-laden pickup vans were seized at Buroighat in Biswanath Chariali’s Behali on Tuesday.

According to sources, the police set up a Naka checking at Buroighat in Behali in the morning at around 8 am following which a total of 32 cows were seized amongst which one was found dead. The cattle heads were being transported from Jonai to Baghmara in five Bolero pick-up vans. Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested in regard to the case.

The vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 07BC 4311, AS 22C 9361, AS 07BC 7020, AS 22C 9042 and another without a number plate were also seized by the police.

Further investigation on cattle smuggling is underway in this regard under the Crime Branch department of Biswanath Police.

Earlier, the Behali police have foiled several other attempts of cattle smuggling and seized over 200 cows in the area.