Five arrested in Darrang for vandalising 13 Hindu idols in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI, Jan 26: Darrang Police arrested five antisocial elements in connection with the vandalism of 13 earthen idols of Hindu deities, particularly of Goddess Kali, in as many temples in the areas under Mowamari Gaon Panchayat of Mangaldai Police Station on the night of January 21. A total of 13 idols belonging to both the public and individually- owned temples were damaged by a gang of unidentified miscreants within a radius of approximately two kilometres.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police of Darrang Hemanta Kumar Das intensified the operation to nab the culprits. Under his supervision, officer-in-charge of Mangaldai Police Station, Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora and his team, arrested the five criminals. They have been identified as Mahir Ali, Samsul Ali, Moksed Ali, Jahinur Ali and Nur Jamal of No. 2 Dhariakhaiti under Mangaldai Police Station. They have been arrested in connection with Mangaldai PS Case No. 16/2026 under section 61(2)/ 196/ 298/ 302/ 329 (2) of BNS. All the arrested persons were forwarded to Mangaldai Jail this afternoon, following legal procedure.

Mangaldai Police also arrested one notorious land grabber Sukur Ali of village Mowamari under Mangaldai Police Station for his alleged involvement in grabbing the government land in a large area. In 2015, the arrested Sukur Ali allegedly vandalized the dwelling house of several indigenous farmers and grabbed their land.









