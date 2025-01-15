Five arrested in connection with BJP leader’s death in Behali

Biswanath, January 15: The police have arrested five individuals in connection with the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Behali.

The arrested individuals, identified as Rajeev Magar, Raju Dahal, Deepak Panare, Laxmi Vishwakarma, and Sanjeev Telenga, were presented before the Biswanath Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court on Wednesday.

A case (No. 07/2025) has been registered at the Behali police station, and currently investigations are underway.

The 35-year-old BJP leader’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning in a tea garden in Barajuli village, under Behali police station limits.

The leader had actively participated in Uruka celebrations on the night of January 13, even sharing live videos of the bhelaghor festivities on social media.

However, his lifeless body, bearing visible injury marks, was found by locals early Tuesday morning, raising suspicions of foul play.

Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowar, who visited the police station to assess the situation, urged authorities to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The circumstances of the leader’s death have raised serious concerns, prompting authorities to explore possible motives and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Local residents and party members have expressed shock and disbelief over the incident, which has cast a shadow over the festive spirit in the region.

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation, vowing to uncover the truth and deliver justice for the deceased and his grieving family.