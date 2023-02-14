Five arrested for torturing minor in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 14: Five persons have been arrested by police on Monday night by police in Hailakandi for torturing a minor. Hailakandi's Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta informed that the police arrested them from Jhalnacherra village under Ramnathpur police station. They have been identified as 50-years-old Abdul Monnaf Mazumdar, the main accused, Aftabuddin Choudhury, Badaruddin Choudhury, Amiruddin Mazumdar and Abdul M Mazumdar.





"A post in social media was found circulated wherein a minor boy was seen physically assaulted by some people at Jhalnacherra on the pretext of committing theft and accordingly a case was registered and all the 5 accused persons involved in the act including the person who was shooting the video have been arrested", SP Mahanta said.



In the video it is seen that some persons are torturing a minor boy in an open place while he was tied to a tree. His hair was cut and a person captured it in his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media which attracted the attention of all sections of people and police.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman was arrested by police in Sahabad village of Hailakandi after a video of torturing a youth was circulated in social media last week.