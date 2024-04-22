Fish worth lakhs poisoned in Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Apr 22: In a shocking incident, the peaceful surroundings of Boroichala near Mererchar police station in Assam’s Bongaigaon district were disrupted by a deliberate poisoning incident, leading to the large-scale killing of fish in a pond belonging to Shamsul Sikdar.

As per sources, fish worth about lakhs of rupees died due to the poisoning.



Following the incident, police have been informed about the disturbing incident, and they have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

