First-level checking of EVMs, VVPATs completed in 34 districts

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: The first-level checking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has been completed in 34 districts of the State.

The exercise was carried out from December 11 to January 9, in accordance with the instructions, guidelines and standard operating procedure issued by the Election Commission of India, an official said.

Representatives of recognized political parties were present during the exercise to ensure transparency and procedural compliance.

A total of 43,348 ballot units, 36,113 control units and 45,332 VVPAT units were checked and found fit for deployment across the State.

The first-level checking at Tamulpur will be conducted by February 18.

“Since the number of machines were found to be inadequate during the first round of checking, supplementary checking will also be required in almost all the districts which is expected to be completed during that time,” they said.

After the completion of the first-level checking, the State will be ready in respect of EVM and VVPAT availability for the conduct of Assembly elections slated for April, the official added.





By

Staff Reporter