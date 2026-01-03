First-Level Checking of EVMs & VVPATs commences in Dima Hasao ahead of polls

Haflong, Jan 3: The First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026 has commenced in the Dima Hasao district.

As per the schedule issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the FLC is being conducted from January 2 to January 8 at the EVM and VVPAT warehouse located near the Additional Court Building in Haflong. The process covers the lone Legislative Assembly Constituency of the district, 113-Haflong (ST).

The checking is being carried out in the presence of authorised representatives of recognised national and regional political parties in the Dima Hasao district, ensuring transparency in the pre-election process. A team of five engineers from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has been deployed to conduct the technical verification of the machines. The exercise is scheduled daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

Officials stated that the FLC is a crucial step to assess the functionality and reliability of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of polling. The entire process is being supervised by Shaurya Sharma, Additional District Commissioner, Dima Hasao.

The district election authorities reiterated their commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the district through strict adherence to the Election Commission guidelines.





By

Correspondent