First international Tai youth festival strengthens cross-border cultural bonds

Dibrugarh, Jan 23: The Langi Godapani Samannay Kshetra in Tengakhat, some 28 km from here, where the first International Tai Youth Festival 2025 is being hosted in conjunction with the 3rd Tai Ethnic Festival has come alive with a series of indigenous and allied cultural activities attached to the larger Tai race of the Southeast Asia and South China.

The convergence of various Tai ethnic race of the region like Tai Ahom, Tai Phake, Tai Khamti, Tai Aiton, Tai Khamyang, Tai Turung and Tai Lai of Manipur, besides some 25 foreign delegates from Thailand, Myanmar and China at the site with their distinctive and ethnic traditions in display are manifestation of the bonding among the Tai ethnic groups of the region.

Seeking to align culturally, linguistically and emotionally with each of the Tai ethnic communities through cultural exchanges, interactions, workshops, exhibitions, the final day of the first International Tai Youth Festival, saw the culmination today with Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein in attendance. Chowna Mein, a Tai Khamti himself, expressed his pride and excitement at meeting the larger Tai family, stating that he feels like meeting his very own relatives.

The Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also invited the foreign delegates to his native place in Namsai. He proposed to organise a mega cultural seminar on Tai cultural heritage either in Assam or Arunachal Pradesh for the greater interest of the Tai people with experts from the country and abroad to revitalize the rich culture of the Tai race.

The programme was presided over by Dr Hemanta Gogoi, president, Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR).

The international event ends today however, the 3rd Tai Ethnic Festival will continue till January 27. The entire event is being organised under the banner of United Tai Ethnic Socio-Cultural Organization (UTESCO) in association with the Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR).

The programme mainly includes discussion with the delegates from abroad on Tai language, attires, customs and cultural traditions of the Tai people. The festival's primary goal was to strengthen the bonds of unity among the Tai ethnic groups both from the country and across the border, Sai Yee Saing, a Vet and Traditional Medicine Practitioner as well as cultural dance trainer from Myanmar told The Assam Tribune.