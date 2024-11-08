First integrated check post along Indo-Bhutan border inaugurated in Assam

Darranga, Nov 8: The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam on Thursday, in an initiative that is expected to facilitate seamless cross-border movement of passengers and streamline trade. This ICP, developed by the Land Ports Authority of India, is the first of the six such stations planned along the Indo-Bhutan border to strengthen the border management system and boost cross-border connectivity. It will also facilitate the movement of third-country tourists between India and Bhutan.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay said both countries must build on the age-old friendship, for which people-to-people contact was vital and the ICP would play a major role in it. Stating that the ICP would accelerate trade between the two countries, Tobgay invited Indian investors to his country for independent as well as collaborative ventures, especially in the eastern part of the kingdom. “Both countries must make the best use of this facility and prosper together. Friendship becomes stronger if we prosper together,” he said, also mooting a transit corridor between Bhutan and Bangladesh through Assam.

Committing a programme to market Bhutan as a tourist destination for Indians, the Bhutan PM further said both the countries can do much more together by promoting both Bhutan and Northeast India as tourist destinations to the rest of the world. “Let's do this together,” he added.

Inaugurating the ICP located about 700 metres from the international border, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya described the occasion as an emergence of an opportune time for mutual friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

“Considering the geographical proximity of Assam and Bhutan, the State is poised for a bigger role and can be used as a springboard for enhanced bilateral ties,” he said.

Sprawling across 14.5 acres, ICP Darranga is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including an office complex, parking areas, loading and unloading zones, a weighbridge, a warehouse, and residential quarters for officials. It also features inspection spaces, plant quarantine systems and parking facilities to ensure efficient operations.

It will manage two Bhutanese check posts-Samdrup Jongkhar and Mottanga, further facilitating smooth cross-border movement.

On the Indian side, it is well-connected to National Highway 27 near Rangia, while on the Bhutanese side, there is a robust customs infrastructure at Samdrup-Jongkhar ensuring efficient trade.

Ongoing improvements to the highway from. Samdrup-Jongkhar to Tashigang are expected to further enhance connectivity and trade prospects.

At peak, around 3000-4000 people cross this border point in a single day. Movement of around 45-50 trucks loaded with goods is also through this point daily.

Five more such ICPs are coming up along the Bhutan border.

Union Minister of State (External Affairs) Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and other senior dignitaries besides the Opposition leader of Bhutan were present on the occasion.

-By Rituraj Borthakur