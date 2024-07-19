First hip replacement surgery at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital

Nalbari, Jul 19: A team of orthopedists from Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) successfully carried out the first hip replacement surgery at the institution on Tuesday.

The team of orthopedists—Dr. Kunal Ram Phookan, Dr. Bishal Saha, Dr. Suraj Bohra, Dr. Chaitanya Kalita and Dr. Sanjay Sarma—carried out the operation on a 50-year-old woman, a resident of Narpara village in the district.



Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is looking after the health portfolio, has congratulated the team of doctors and paramedical staff of the medical college and hospital.



"While some people are spreading negativity about our medical colleges throughout the day, today our team at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital has accomplished another milestone," Dr. Sarma remarked on his social media accounts, adding that it was a proud moment for the health sector.





While some people are spreading negativity about our medical colleges throughout the day, today our team at Nalbari Medical College has accomplished another milestone. The first hip replacement surgery has been successfully performed at NMCH by our orthopedic team. Proud moment! pic.twitter.com/0ToN6HxqRk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2024



