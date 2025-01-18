First Guru Asana to grace Maha Kumbh as Majuli group departs for Prayagraj

Guwahati, Jan 18: For the first time in history, a Guru Asana will be established at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, marking a historic moment for Assamese culture.

A 30-member team of Vaishnavites from Majuli’s Uttar Komolabari Satra embarked on their journey to the Mela on Saturday from Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, accompanied by dignitaries who bid them farewell.

The team, which will reach Prayagraj on January 20, is set to perform a seven-day Bhagavad Path at the Mela, often referred to as the world’s largest religious gathering.

The event is a significant opportunity for the team to showcase Assamese culture on a national stage. Six vehicles, filled with the 30-member team, have already begun the long journey to the Kumbh and is expected to make a stopover in Siliguri today, before continuing to their destination.

“This is not just about representing Assam, but the entire Northeast. It’s a great opportunity for us to display our region’s rich tradition and culture. We hope for the best,” said Janardan Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Uttar Komolabari Satra, who is leading the group.

Before departing, the Vaishnavites held a procession with naam prasanga at the Kalakshetra. In a symbolic gesture, Goswami and Speaker Biswajit Daimary carried the Bhagavad Gita above their heads, before embarking on the 1299-km journey.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who was also present at the Kalakshetra to see the team off, expressed his pride in the cultural showcase. “This is a rare occasion for our culture to be displayed at such a significant event. I hope they have a safe journey and reach Prayagraj in good spirits,” Pegu said.

Their participation in the Maha Kumbh is expected to leave an indelible mark, celebrating the vibrant traditions of Assam and the Northeast.