First-ever grievance redressal camp for child rights held in Haflong

Guwahati, Nov 23: The first-ever grievance redressal bench or camp on matters of child rights violations and welfare was held at Govt. Boys' Higher Secondary School campus in Haflong town of Dima Hasao district on Friday. The bench was chaired by Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, chairman, ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights), along with Rilanjana Talukdar, member, ASCPCR. Donphainon Thaosen, executive member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, was also present during the proceeding of the programme as chief guest.

This is the first-of-its kind being organised by the Commission in Dima Hasao. The one-day redressal bench or camp was organised by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) in collaboration with district administration, Dima Hasao. Donpainon Thaosen, EM, DHAC, during his speech, appreciated the effort of the commission and stressed all the line departments to ensure to create awareness among the public about various government schemes related to financial assistance, scholarships, the POCSO Act, etc.

Chairman Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia reiterated the departments need to ensure the availability of their services towards the required children and that they are not denied any rights.

Speaking about the current scenario of children who are within the age parameters, the commission exhorted that rights are given utmost priority in all aspects. Schools for children within the defined area to ensure RTE for the migrant labours and those from low-income families, challenges faced due to unavailability of the required documents, discontinuation of education or health issues due to absence of parental death, etc., all such cases should be redressed with utmost sincerity and dedication, and that wherever the intervention of the commission is required, the matter will be taken up for assurance to redress them at the earliest.



By-

Staff Reporter





.@NCPCR_, in collaboration with the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Dima Hasao District Administration, successfully organized the first-ever grievance redressal bench on child rights in Haflong yesterday.



With participation from over 25… pic.twitter.com/9mwdMIQwnY — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 23, 2024



