First-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival will be held in BTR from Feb 27

Kokrajhar, Feb.10: The 1st Bodoland International Knowledge Festival 2023 will be held from 27th February to 2nd March 2023 at Kokrajhar. The event is being organized at Bodoland University under the aegis of the Government of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). BTR Chief Pramod Boro while mentioning the objective of the festival highlighted the fact that the BTR Peace Accord 2020 has paved the transition of the region from guns to a culture of knowledge.

He mentioned that the goal of the festival is to create, foster and promote knowledge exchange, solution sharing, and partnership building for the achievement of social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 in contemporary BTR and the world.

The festival will be inaugurated on 27th March by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the chief patron of the event. The prominent academic institutions of the NE Region including Central University-Tezpur, Assam Agricultural University, and IIT Guwahati are the knowledge partners of the festival.

The valedictory function will be attended by a host of dignitaries including Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. nineteen thematic working groups encompassing several areas of human endeavour have been formed to coordinate the overall preparations of the event.

Many experts, academicians, representatives from industries, and media personalities from the national as well as international levels will participate in the event to deliberate on several thematic areas festival including Science & Technology, Livelihood, Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Gender Empowerment, Child Rights & Protection, Peace Building, Good Governance, Human Rights, Sustainable Agriculture, Youth Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Rights, Quality Education, Climate Justice & Action, Health & Wellbeing, Art & Culture, Communication & Media among others.

Special sessions on the Act East Policy, International Relations, and the Global World Order will take place with participants from various countries. The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has notified the missions of India to facilitate the ease of conference visas for international participants.

A Goodwill Car Rally is being organized from 13th February to 16th February across the state for the promotion of the event in select academic institutions. special demonstration and display of new technologies and innovative models related to various sectors including Energy, Science and Technology, Educational content, Agriculture, and the Environment among others will be displayed in a special demonstration cum display area on the side-lines of the festival.

Leading electronic vehicle manufacturers Omega Seiki and Electric One Mobility, Macmillan India Education, Rain Forests Research Institute, IIT Guwahati, Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies, and Tezpur University are a few of the participants who will showcase their work. Boro appealed to the student community from Assam and the North East to participate in the festival.