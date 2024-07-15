86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

First crushed to death, then dragged along road: Hoolock Gibbon tragedy in Mariani

By The Assam Tribune
First crushed to death, then dragged along road: Hoolock Gibbon tragedy in Mariani
X

AT Photo 

Jorhat, July 15: In a shocking display of inhumanity, a rare Hoolock Gibbon that was crushed by a vehicle in Mariani, Jorhat, was later dragged by a forest official along the road.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The gibbon, from the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Mariani, ventured to a nearby road and was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The impact was fatal, leaving the gibbon dead on the spot. However, the actions that followed have drawn severe criticism.

In a video, a forest official can be seen dragging the dead body of the gibbon along the road on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the lack of respect and humanity shown by the forest official towards the deceased primate has been widely condemned. The public has further demanded strict action against the inhuman act.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick