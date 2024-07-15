First crushed to death, then dragged along road: Hoolock Gibbon tragedy in Mariani

Jorhat, July 15: In a shocking display of inhumanity, a rare Hoolock Gibbon that was crushed by a vehicle in Mariani, Jorhat, was later dragged by a forest official along the road.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The gibbon, from the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Mariani, ventured to a nearby road and was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The impact was fatal, leaving the gibbon dead on the spot. However, the actions that followed have drawn severe criticism.

In a video, a forest official can be seen dragging the dead body of the gibbon along the road on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the lack of respect and humanity shown by the forest official towards the deceased primate has been widely condemned. The public has further demanded strict action against the inhuman act.