First bishop of Bodo community, Reverend Nityananda Borgoyari, passes away at 75

Kokrajhar, Sept. 24: The Bodo community lost one of their most revered religious leaders recently. Reverend Nityananda Borgoyari, the first Bishop of the Bodo people, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 75 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

The mortal remains of the late Bishop were brought from his residence at Moinawbil to Balajan Tiniali, where thousands of admirers and local people gathered to offer their last respects.

His body, placed on a flower-decorated vehicle, was carried in a massive procession through Balajan Tiniali to the Gaurang Mission NELC Church in Kokrajhar.

The funeral witnessed a sea of mourners, including MLAs Laurence Islary and Jiron Basumatary, who joined the public in paying tribute.

A condolence meeting was organised at the church where prayers were offered as per religious customs. Later, Reverend Borgoyari was laid to rest at the cemetery of the Gaurang Mission’s NELC Church, in the presence of thousands of grieving followers.

Born on October 31, 1949, at Ladanguri in present-day Bongaigaon district, Reverend Borgoyari pursued his early studies at Goladangi and Maktai, before completing his matriculation in 1969 from Gaurang High School.

His theological journey began in Ranchi with a Bachelor of Theology degree in 1973, followed by a Bachelor of Divinity from Kolkata in 1975.

He worked as a teacher at Gaurang Mission before dedicating his life to spiritual service, eventually becoming the first Bishop of the Bodo community and serving as Moderator of the North Eastern Lutheran Church (NELC) across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Beyond his religious leadership, Borgoyari was instrumental in the social and educational uplift of the region.

He established Bessi Memorial English School at Gaurang Mission, Trinity English School in Bongaigaon, and Jironichara Christian Hospital at Parkijuli, among several other institutions with international collaboration.

He also founded the Bodo-Christian Radio Ministry and was deeply engaged in relief efforts, particularly during the 1996 communal conflict, when he formed the Inter Church Mission Organization to help victims.

On the international stage, Reverend Borgoyari served as pastor in three American churches, represented India at conventions in Los Angeles, and traveled extensively to countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, where he strengthened global Christian ties.

Mourning his demise, Kokrajhar MLA Laurence Islary said, “The passing away of Reverend Bishop Nityananda Borgoyari is a great loss to society. He worked for peace, taught honesty and sincerity, and always prioritized education. His contributions are immeasurable.”

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and countless admirers whose lives he touched through his faith, teachings, and service.