First angioplasty done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern Assam for over five decades, the first-ever angiography was successfully done at the Department of Cardiology of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Tuesday. The Department now has upgraded facilities which can also take up balloon angioplasty.

The angiography of a 59-year-old patient from Karimganj was done by the visiting consultant cardiologist from Chennai Dr Rakesh Gopal at the Cath Lab in the Department of Cardiology of the hospital and according to Dr Gopal and Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, the principal of the college, the patient is keeping well.

The Cath Lab, constructed at an expense of Rs 5 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 21 this year. Members of Thousand Sayantans', a youth group formed in consequence of the sad demise of 25-year-old Sayantan Chakraborty, a resident of Silchar due to massive cardiac arrest back in October 2019 that had exposed the acute lack of cardiac treatment facilities at SMCH had been consistently pursuing better health facilities like angiogram, angioplasty etc at the hospital so that no other person succumbs due to the health care lacunas.

"Everyone in Thousand Sayantans' is emotional today as this vital development has come on the birthday of our dear friend whom we had to lose due to lack of improved cardiac treatment at the SMCH. This major leap will go a long way to save more lives from far and across the region," Binayak Bhattacharjee, general secretary of the youth group told The Assam Tribune.

Terming the occasion as a 'dream come true moment' for the people of Barak Valley, Dr Bezbaruah said, "under the dynamic leadership of honourable Chief Minister sir we could get the Cath Lab at the hospital. This is a moment to recall the tireless perseverance of the members of Thousand Sayantans' which helped us to come to this point. The unfortunate demise of young Sayantan had triggered the revolution for this all-important facility to be set up here and today, on Sayantan's birthday we could start the proceedings successfully after three years is indeed a satisfying feeling. As per my commitment made to Thousand Sayantans', the first patient's treatment has been dedicated to Sayantan. At this historical juncture, which is the second biggest achievement after the coming of a Neurosurgeon at the hospital, I also thank the media fraternity of Barak Valley for echoing the demands of the people. I hope that a permanent cardiologist would be available at the hospital soon. "

In the words of Dr Rakesh Gopal, "this is just a beginning here and we have a long way to go.

There is a lot of improvement to be made and the hospital authorities need to bring in materials at the Cath Lab which will take time. But, let me assure the people of Barak Valley that the expectations for better treatment would be met at any cost. We will try our level best to meet the challenges and treat the patients. I spoke to the Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli and she has assured of extending all cooperation in this regard. " He was quick to inform that as many as 17-20 cases of angioplasty would be treated on the first day at the hospital.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli also joined the team of doctors at the SMCH on the occasion. Later, talking to this correspondent, Jalli said, "I am ecstatic and over the moon to witness a much-needed development in the health care sector, something which was never done till today has finally started at the SMCH. This will bring a lot more good health services right to the doorstep of the valley and there is only scaling newer heights in improved health care from here. Whatever requirements are there for the doctors, we are looking into it and things will fall in place accordingly. This moment will dawn the need for active study on heart diseases and preventive care will also be a major part of this which is very important and intimate others on the ways to take care of their heart." The Deputy Commissioner was quick to appreciate the persistent efforts of Thousand Sayantans' and termed the occasion as an emotional one for the people at large.