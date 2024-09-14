FIRs filed against four Assam police officers for alleged fake encounter in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Sept. 14: The Assam Police have once again found themselves entangled in a legal controversy over an alleged fake encounter.

The FIRs, lodged at the Sadia Police Station, name former Sadiya district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector Debasis Dekari, Inspector Sim-Singh Timung, and former Tinsukia Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bibhash Das.

According to the FIRs filed by three victims—Dipjyoti Neog, Manuj Buragohain, and Biswanath Borgohain—SP Deka and his team allegedly orchestrated a staged gunfight on the night of December 23, 2023.

According to the victims, they were initially apprehended by the Assam Rifles on suspicion of being United Liberation Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I) cadres and were subsequently handed over to the Assam Police, led by SP Deka.

The victims' complaint details a disturbing sequence of events. After a few drinks with Assam Rifles officials, the police allegedly transported the victims to the Hahkhati forest reserve.

The FIR claims that, in the early hours of December 24, 2023, at around 3 am, the police vehicles stopped in the forest, and the trio was forced to lie on the ground before being shot in the legs.

The victims initially filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, which led to the formal lodging of the complaint related to the alleged fake encounter. The affidavit submitted by the victims recounted the harrowing events of that night, including their supposed affiliation with ULFA-I.

Earlier on September 10, the Supreme Court announced its intention to form a Commission to investigate the alleged fake encounters in Assam.

The Supreme Court Bench, reviewing the special leave petition filed by Guwahati advocate Arif Md Jwadder, highlighted the need for a dedicated Commission to thoroughly examine the matter.

This latest controversy adds to the ongoing scrutiny of police operations in Assam, raising serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement agencies in the state.