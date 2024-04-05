Fire ravages Thelamara Revenue Circle Office in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, April 5: A devastating fire engulfed the Thelamara Revenue Circle Office in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

According to the Revenue Circle Officer, Himadri Bora, the fire ravaged the room belonging to the senior assistant officer, resulting in extensive damage to property and vital documents.

While recounting the harrowing details, Bora said that the fire erupted at around 12:45 a.m. last night. Upon her arrival, she assessed the aftermath of the blaze, which has consumed papers, documents, computers, batteries, almirahs and numerous important files.

The night watchman promptly alerted the authorities and the fire brigade upon discovering the flames. With swift action from the police and fire-fighters, aided by a section of office employees, the inferno was eventually subdued. Reports suggest that the fire is suspected to have originated from an electrical fault.