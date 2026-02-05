Fire guts Nawaibil bazaar in West Karbi Anglong, 17 shops destroyed

Diphu, Feb 5: A devastating fire occurred on Feb 4 about 1 am, at Nawaibil Bazaar in West Karbi Anglong district which completely destroyed around 17 shops and other establishments.

These included hardware shops, garment stores, computer shops, stationery shops, grocery stores, petty traders, and various other small businesses.

The blaze has inflicted heavy financial losses on local traders and shopkeepers, severely impacting livelihoods in the area.

The market comes under the jurisdiction of the Kherani Police Station. A preliminary inquiry has been launched, and a detailed damage assessment is being done jointly by the local administration and law enforcement agencies. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the wake of the tragedy, the chief of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has instructed the district administration to take prompt and comprehensive measures to support and rehabilitate the affected individuals, including relief assistance and steps to help restore their businesses.

Meanwhile, the growing unease among residents and the impacted shopkeepers has led to calls for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Many affected parties suspect possible involvement of individuals or a conspiracy behind the incident, demanding that authorities probe all angles to uncover the truth and ensure justice.