Fire engulfs residence near Oil Valley School in Digboi

Margherita, April 28: In a distressing incident, a fire erupted near Oil Valley School in Digboi's Bogapani.

According to sources, the blaze originated at the residence of a teacher at the Oil Valley School, quickly spreading and engulfing four buses in the area.

The incident plunged the affected family into a state of anguish, with waves of cries echoing through the neighbourhood as flames devoured their belongings.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical fault, though a comprehensive assessment is underway to determine the exact cause.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and prevent further escalation.