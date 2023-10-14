Fire breaks out in Boko, 2 business establishments gutted

Guwahati, Oct 14: A massive fire broke out in Assam’s Boko district at Bondapara village on Friday night.

Two business establishments were gutted during the incident.

Reportedly, a grocery store and a stationary items store were completely destroyed in the fire, causing damages worth several lakhs.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Although the main cause of the fire is not known yet, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit led to the fire.