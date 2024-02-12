Fire breaks out in Biswanath, no casualties reported

Biswanath, Feb 12: A major fire broke out at a commercial complex in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The incident unfolded in Biswanath’s Monabari locality.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Several commercial establishments in the complex were gutted in the fire and properties worth several crores of rupees were gutted.

Upon receiving information fire tenders reached the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported during the incident.