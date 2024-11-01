Fire breaks out at two places in Silchar, no casualties reported

Silchar, Nov. 1: A huge fire broke out in two localities of Silchar on Thursday, where a couple of godowns have been damaged due to the blaze, which is suspected to have broken out from firecrackers.

Reportedly, the two incidents unfolded in a godown in Janigan's and in Second Link Road of Silchar.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said, “There was a godown in Janiganj storing cotton and sandals that was on fire. The fire has been brought under control. There are other police personnel as well who are handling the situation.”

Owing to a pandal of Kali Puja celebrations built across the road, firefighters with fire engines found it difficult to enter the exact location. However, fire engines from Tarapur, the ONGC, and other agencies were plunged into rescue operations to douse the fire, and senior police officials were managing the panicked crowd.

“Since the festivities are on, and it was a small lane to the site of the fire, it was difficult to get the fire tender to the spot,” the SP said.

However, Mahatta said, there has been no loss of life or property.

“There is no loss of life and property that has been reported yet. We have our fire and emergency services that are controlling the catastrophe. Other fire and emergency services have also been informed, and they are on their way,” Mahatta said.



