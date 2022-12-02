84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Fire breaks out at Pathsala, no casualties reported

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image, PTI Image

Bajali, Dec 2: A fire broke out at top of a building in front of Bhattadev University in Pathsala. The incident took place after a section of students were bursting firecrackers following the declaration of results of the students' election.

Locals alleged that the incident occurred when some students blocked the main road to celebrate with firecrackers in presence of the police. The police administration and the authority of the university were unable to control the situation.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported till the filing of this report.


The Assam Tribune


