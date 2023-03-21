84 years of service to the nation
Fire breaks out at Mangaldoi, one woman injured

Darrang, March 21: A massive fire broke out at a cowshed at Mangaldoi town in Assam’s Darrang district.

As per sources, one Deepa Das sustained injuries after she tried to rescue the livestock in the shed. One scooter, granary filled with few loads of paddy and the thatched cowshed were gutted in the inferno. Fortunately, no damage was done to the livestock.

Inspector Mukut Kakati, OC Mangaldai Police Station informed that as found in preliminary investigation the cause of the fire is due to a short circuit.

